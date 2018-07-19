Two killed in three-vehicle crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): Two people from Defiance were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:05pm on US 6 at County Road 23 in Defiance County.

A man driving a semi hit a car that had slowed down to turn onto County Road 23, pushing both vehicles left of center and causing the semi to slam head-on into an oncoming Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, 48-year-old Richard Keeterle, and his passenger, 59-year-old Laura Buchholz, were both killed in the crash. The semi driver and the driver of the other car were treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation.