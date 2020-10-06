Two killed in LaGrange County crash

LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were killed in a LaGrange County crash yesterday afternoon.

Deputies say a semi was going west on US 20 near CR 250 W. A pickup truck was stopped at the stop sign at that intersection before the driver pulled out into the road in front of the truck at 1:46 p.m. Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck came to a complete stop before entering the road.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, a man and woman, both died from their injuries. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash.