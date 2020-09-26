Two killed in Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were killed after a Friday night shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to the area near Hanna and Leith on a report of a shooting with two or three victims and multiple shots fired.

When police arrived, they found two victims, both men, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanna between Pontiac and McKee was closed to traffic during the investigation while police interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

The shooting is still under investigation.