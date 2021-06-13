Two killed in early morning Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were killed in an overnight crash Sunday in Kosciusko County involving a car and a semi.

Crews were called to the intersection of US 30 and CR 875 W in Etna Township at 2:08 a.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by a Goshen man failed to yield to a semi truck driven by a Bridgman, Michigan man. The driver of the car, Marlin Fuentes, Sr., 32, and passenger, Marlin Fuentes, Jr., 10, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.