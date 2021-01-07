Two killed in early-morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman were both killed in an early-morning crash that closed down a part of Interstate 469 on the north side of Fort Wayne today.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the westbound I-469 ramp, leading to southbound I-69, at 3:55am to find a male driver and a female passenger both inside a vehicle that had overturned and was resting on its top.

Police say the vehicle had been going at a high rate of speed when it left the road and flipped at least once.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. One lane of I-469 was closed in the area as a result.