Two killed in DeKalb County crash

By
Darrin Wright
-
0
228

DEKALB COUNTY (WOWO): A one-vehicle crash took the lives of two men Saturday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Nicholas Wells of Garrett was driving southbound in the 7100 block of County Road 11A at 6:46pm at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle.

It went off of the roadway and hit a ditch line, causing it to flip multiple times before hitting a utility pole and then a fence. The passenger of the vehicle, 32-year-old Ryan Greathouse of Auburn, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both Wells and Greathouse were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

