Two juveniles wounded in Sunday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night, but they don’t have much to go on.

Police were notified just after 9pm that two juveniles, both boys, had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hospital staff say one of them was initially in critical condition but later upgraded to serious condition. The other is in good condition.

Police are currently speaking with the victims in an attempt to figure out where and how the shooting happened. They currently have no suspect information.