Two Juveniles Lead Police In Downtown Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday shortly before 5 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were patrolling near E. Creighton Ave and Smith St. when they noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down E. Creighton Ave. Police tried to stop the stolen vehicle but rather than pull over, the stolen vehicle fled and took officers on a pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle eventually collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Washington Boulevard. The two juvenile suspects in the stolen vehicle then attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers

The victim vehicle was occupied by a solo adult female driver; she was checked by paramedics on the scene and was released in good condition. The two juvenile suspects were checked by paramedics and transported to local hospital as a precaution. They are both in good condition.

Further details into the crash remain under investigation.