NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Two juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Veterans Memorial in Schnelker Park.

New Haven Police say several lights were smashed by a large rock back on Nov. 7 and had to be replaced. The damage was estimated to be more than $1,000.

Police say two students at New Haven Middle School admitted to the act, and are facing charges of criminal mischief.

They were taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center.