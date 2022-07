FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a boy suffered minor injuries after they were shot at a block party on July 4th.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of South Hanna and Colerick streets at 7:39 p.m.

Police say the man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, while the boy was taken to a local hospital by a private car.

No further information was released.