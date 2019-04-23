Two injured in semi crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash on I-69 in Grant County.

The Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash at 4:08 a.m. near the 264 mile marker.

A trooper says the driver of a semi truck driving south drove into the median and then a ditch before crashing into an embankment. He was airlifted by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the semi was taken by ambulance to Marion General Hospital after she had a complaint of pain.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash. An investigation is still ongoing.