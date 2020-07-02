Two injured in overnight house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A resident and firefighter suffered minor injuries in an overnight house fire Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of Plaza Drive at 3:14 a.m. Crews say the fire was in the rear of the house when they arrived. The blaze was extinguished in about 25 minutes. The home, which firefighters say started in the kitchen, had moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage.

Everyone made it out of the home, with one person taken to a local hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also treated for minor burns.