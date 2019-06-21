Two injured in Kosciusko County shooting

KOSCUISKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were injured after a possible shooting last night in Kosciusko County.

Warsaw Police were called to the 700 block of South Buffalo Street just after 11:30 on reports of a person with gunshot wounds. Once on scene, police found a man with wounds to his left arm and stomach, likely from a shooting.

Police also say the man who drove the victim to the scene claims he was struck on the left side of his head by a pistol. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Deputies say the incident happened in the Caldwell Lake area. The driver of the car told deputies of the original crime scene, where a gun and witnesses were found.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.