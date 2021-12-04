Two injured in Kosciusko County hit-skip buggy crash

KOSCIUSKO CO, Ind. (WOWO): An Amish man and child were injured after the buggy they were riding in was hit by a pickup truck, which then reportedly fled the scene.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff was called to State Road 19 south of Nappanee just before 4:30 Friday afternoon after a black Nissan Titan pickup truck slammed into the back of a buggy that was travelling southbound.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the crash. He was later identified as 30-year-old Kevin Alan Swihart of Akron, Indiana. He was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash and a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. Further charges are pending.

The driver of the buggy, 45-year-old Wayne Hochstetler was treated and released at the scene, suffering minor injuries. A female juvenile passenger in the buggy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious injuries. She remains in stable condition.