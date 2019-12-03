Two injured in head-on crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A head-on crash sent two teenagers to the hospital yesterday.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 4:40pm on State Road 128, between I-69 and 300 West Road, when a 17-year-old Marion girl tried to pass two vehicles and ended up colliding head-on with an oncoming car, driven by a 19-year-old woman from Warren.

One of the cars caught on fire.

Both of the drivers were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, each in critical condition.