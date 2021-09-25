Two injured in Friday night crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were injured in a Friday night crash in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Stellhorn Road at 7:16 p.m. on a report of a crash with injuries. When they arrived, officers found the driver of a Ford Taurus pinned inside his car.

Police say the driver of the Taurus was going west on Stellhorn while the driver of a Ford Expedition was going south on Manistee Drive and failed to yield. That’s when the SUV struck the car.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the car suffered critical injuries while the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.