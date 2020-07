FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened earlier today just north of downtown.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, officers were called to the area near the intersection of Sherman Blvd. and High St. at about 7:40am on a report of shots being fired. Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have checked the area for clues and took two backpacks in as possible evidence.