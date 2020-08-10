Two injured in Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A firefighter and one other person were injured in a house fire today in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at a large home at 721 West Wayne Street, in the downtown West Central neighborhood, at 12:19am. Everyone who had been inside the home was out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, and one of them needed medical attention. That person was treated at the scene.

Firefighters spent the next three-to-four hours fighting the blaze and clearing the scene, with one firefighter suffering injuries during that timeframe, but the severity of those injuries was not revealed.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by an electrical problem.