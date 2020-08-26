Two injured in car/motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and a man was also injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Washington Center Road and LeSteele Blvd. at 9:31pm Tuesday after an eastbound car turned north onto LeSteele, and into the path of the motorcycle.

Both the man and woman had been on the motorcycle and were found on the ground when emergency crews responded. They were transported to a nearby hospital, and the road was closed between Hatfield and Hillegas while police cleared the scene.

Police did not specify whether the driver of the car sustained any injuries.