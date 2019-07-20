Two injured after motorcycle crash on I-69 Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Friday.

Police responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. on I-69 northbound near mm 316, just north of Dupont Road.

There they found a man and woman, both suffering from injuries.

Investigators report the man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was riding as the passenger when the motorcycle’s tire blew out. The driver then lost control and crashed.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The woman was listed with life-threatening injuries. The man was also injured, but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Both riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.