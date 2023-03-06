Two Infants Surrendered Via Baby Box Last Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The first Indiana surrenders of 2023 via a Safe Haven Baby Box occurred back to back this past week. Both surrenders taking place within 48 hours of each other. The first one taking place at the Cleveland Township Baby Box in Elkhart, while the second one happened at the Wayne Township Fire station in Indianapolis.

Neighboring state Kentucky, as well as Florida have each witnessed a newborn saved this year via the Baby Box method. Across the state of Indiana, a total of 96 Baby Box locations can be found as part of the nationwide total of 136.

More information can be found at safehavenbabyboxes.com