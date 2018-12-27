Two Indiana State Police Sergeants to become County Sheriffs in 2019

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Two Sergeants from the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne have announced their retirements from the Department. Come 2019, both will embark on a new journey as elected County Sheriffs.

Sergeant Max C. Weber is a 30-year veteran of the State Police. He is an Albion, Indiana native and a 1983 graduate of Central Noble High School.

Weber graduated from the 45th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 1987 and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Toll Road Post. In 1990, he transferred to the Fort Wayne Post and assumed patrol duties in both Noble and LaGrange counties.

In 2000, Weber was promoted to the rank of Corporal where he served as a District Duty Officer for the Fort Wayne Post. In 2004, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as the direct supervisor for the Troopers assigned to Noble, LaGrange and at times, DeKalb, counties. In 2007, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Business Management from Concordia University, Wisconsin. In 2008, he completed the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

During his career, Weber served the Department as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, a Field Training Officer, a Field Training Officer Coordinator, and as a member of the Clandestine Laboratory (Meth) Team.

Weber was recently elected as the Sheriff of Noble County.

Sergeant Daniel L. Mawhorr is a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a 1989 graduate of Northside High School. He attended Ball State University on a football scholarship where he played for four years and earned a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice in 1993.

Mawhorr graduated from the 50th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 1993 and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Fort Wayne Post where he patrolled Adams and Wells counties.

He served as a member of the Emergency Response Team for five years before transferring to the Drug Enforcement Section where he worked undercover for about nine years.

In 2007, Mawhorr was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and served as the direct supervisor for the Troopers assigned to Adams and Wells counties. In 2010, he took on the supervision role for the Troopers assigned to Blackford and Jay counties after the closing of the former Redkey Post.

Mawhorr was recently recognized for a milestone in his career – 25 years of service with the State Police. During his career, he served as a Defensive Tactics Instructor and as a member of the Clandestine Laboratory (Meth) Team.

He was recently elected as the Sheriff of Adams County.

Both Weber and Mawhorr will take office on January 1, 2019.