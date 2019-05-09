Two Indiana airports to receive $18.1-million in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two Indiana airports will receive grants totaling $18.1-million.

U.S. Senator Todd Young announced Thursday that Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) and Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will each receive Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program supplemental grants.

FWA will receive $9.2-million, which will go toward its apron improvement project that supports safe and efficient aviation operations.

Evansville’s current general aviation ramp infrastructure and the airfield drainage system will be upgraded with its $8.9-million grant. The AIP grant will support a reconstruction project and preserve overall airport infrastructure.