Two hurt in W. Jefferson crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a crash that left a portion of West Jefferson Blvd closed to traffic last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened just before 7:40pm, when one vehicle, headed westbound on West Jefferson near Swinney Park, crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.

A woman who was driving one of the vehicles was pinned inside and was unconscious when officers arrived. She was last listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

A man who was driving the other vehicle complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police didn’t say which driver was the one who ended up driving into oncoming traffic.

Police say it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash, but instead blamed it on weather-related road conditions.