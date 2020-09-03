Two hurt in early-morning stabbing in bar parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were badly hurt in an early-morning stabbing outside a Fort Wayne bar.

Police were called to the Bootleggers Bar near the intersection of W. Main St. and W. Jefferson Blvd. a few minutes before 2am today after a stabbing was reported in the parking lot.

They found two men in the parking lot; both of them were last reported in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

Police are still looking for who’s responsible. If you have any information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).