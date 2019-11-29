Two Hoosier Farmers Appointed to United Soybean Board

Fort Wayne farmer Donald Wyss and Kevin Wilson from Walton have been appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to serve on the United Soybean Board. They’ll be officially sworn in on Dec. 11 at the USB annual meeting and will serve a three-year term.

“This year we are welcoming one of the largest classes of new directors USB has ever seen,” said USB Chair and Kentucky farmer Keith Tapp. “We have a strong group of new leaders who will join our ongoing work to innovate beyond the bushel. Each adds new perspective to the board and will help USB’s efforts to create new markets and opportunities for soybean farmers.”

Newly appointed farmer-leaders include:

— Alabama – Wendy S. Yeager, Orville

— Indiana – Donald Wyss, Fort Wayne

— Iowa – Lindsay J. Greiner, Keota

— Kansas – Kurt Maurath, Oakley

— Kentucky – Barry Alexander, Cadiz

— Minnesota – William Zurn, Callaway

— Mississippi – Jerry Slocum, Coldwater

— Nebraska – Ron Pavelka, Glenvil

— North Carolina – Reginald H. Strickland, Mt. Olive

— North Dakota – Matthew Gast, Valley City; and Ryan Richard, Horace

— Ohio – Charles W. Bayliss, West Mansfield

— South Dakota – Mike McCranie, Claremont; and Jason Frerichs, Wilmot

— Tennessee – Don Willis, Hillsboro; and Steve May, Hurricane Mills

— Virginia – Susan A. Watkins, Sutherland

— Wisconsin – Tony Mellenthin, Menomomie

— Eastern Region – J. Nicholas Kercheval, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Returning farmer-leaders include:

— Arkansas – Derek Haigwood, Newport

— Delaware – Cory Atkins, Seaford

— Illinois – Doug Winter, Mill Shoals; and Daniel Farney, Morton

— Indiana – Kevin Wilson, Walton

— Kansas – Lance Rezac, Onaga

— Louisiana – Charles J. Cannatella, Melville

— Maryland – William Layton, Vienna

— Michigan – David R. Williams, Elsie; and James B. Domagalski, Columbus

— Minnesota – Gene Stoel, Lake Wilson

— Mississippi – C. Douglas Simmons III, Leland

— Missouri – Meagan Kaiser, Bowling Green; and Neal W. Bredehoeft, Alma

— Nebraska – Ed Lammers, Hartington

— New Jersey – Bill Bibus, Chesterfield

— New York – Ralph K. Lott, Seneca Falls

— North Dakota – Darren Kadlec, Pisek

— Ohio – Steve Reinhard, Bucyrus

— Oklahoma – Paul Fruendt, Guthrie

— Pennsylvania – John Harrell, Lebanon

— Wisconsin – Charles Prellwitz, Ripon; and Jennifer Poltermann, Genoa City

— Western Region – Grant Watermann, Vona, Colorado

These directors join those already serving terms on the board to make a total of 78 directors. USB administers soybean checkoff funds to research, marketing and promotional efforts that maximize profit opportunities for all U.S. soybean farmers. These farmer-leaders aim to develop new and existing markets and build preference for U.S. Soy, specifically in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability. Per the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act , the number of seats on the board is determined based on bushels produced in that region. Due to yield increases in 2018, USB will increase from 73 directors to 78.

Source: United Soybean Board