Two homes condemned after car plows through neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A weekend crash that saw a car do heavy damage to three houses in southwest Fort Wayne has led to two of those homes being condemned.

The crash happened Saturday night in the Abbey Place Villas near I-69 and Illinois Road. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the man behind the wheel of the car told police he was “distracted by his phone”, and then his brakes failed.

That’s when his car plowed through two homes and came to a rest within the third. Now two of those homes have been condemned while the third has been boarded up.

Police say they’re suspicious about the driver’s explanation of what happened, and the investigation is ongoing.