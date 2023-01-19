Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the adult female as a 43-year-old Fort Wayne woman. Her cause death was determined to be a gunshot wound of the head and her manner of death a suicide.

Her 7-year-old son’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot would of the chest and his manner of death a homicide.