Two Fort Wayne Community Schools Receive STEM Certification

The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday that several schools across the state are now newly certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. This year’s cohort includes the largest number of secondary schools to engage in the certification process to date, as well as a new designation highlighting emerging “STEM” programs and leaders and the strides they are making to create an engaging STEM culture.

“The schools we spotlight today have demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality, engaging STEM experiences that not only support students in developing problem-solving skills, but also prepare them for careers in emerging industries,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As careers in STEM fields continue to drive our state’s economy, our role is to ensure every Hoosier student has access to high-quality STEM curriculum needed to meet both current and future demands.”

Created in 2015, the STEM Certification program recognizes schools committed to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom. Here locally, both Memorial Park Middle School and Weisser Park Elementary received the certification. More than 100 schools statewide hold STEM Certification.