Two flights scheduled in October for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced Thursday that they have two flights scheduled in October.

The flights will be on Oct. 6 and 27, which were previously postponed in April and May of 2020. This comes as the Honor Flight Network announced that the mandatory suspension of all trips will end on Aug. 15.

Each flight includes about 85 veterans and their guardians on a trip to Washington, D.C. for a tour of memorials built in their honor.

For more information and to apply, click here.

The national Honor Flight Network announced back in April that all participants in the free flights would have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19; that detail was not present in Thursday’s announcement.