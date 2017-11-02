Two fatal crashes in Allen County this week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people have died in separate vehicle crashes in Allen County this week.

One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire as the result of a crash Monday night.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of the crash in the 26000 block of Gore Road, Woodburn, Ind. around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the single-vehicle crash was found inside the burned vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was removed from the wreckage and transported to NEIFC for an autopsy and identification.

The fire caused significant amount of damage to the body, and a visual identification was not possible. Other means of identification are being used, and the identity will be released at a later time.

The Cause of Death has been determined to be Blunt Force Injury and Smoke Inhalation due to Motor Vehicle Crash. The Manner of Death is Accident.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of another fatal crash on I-469 northbound near 21.8 mile marker.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Decapitol D. Daugherty, 80 of Fort Wayne, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Cause of Death is Blunt Force Trauma due to Motor Vehicle Crash and the Manner of Death is Accident.

These are the 34th and 35th fatal crashes in Allen County this year.

Both crashes are still under investigation.