FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was hurt in an apartment fire early this morning in Fort Wayne.

Firefighters responded to a call to the Island Club Apartments on Anchor Way at about 12:30 AM today. They found smoke coming from the building and quickly put out a fire inside the kitchen.

Two people had managed to get themselves out of the apartment before firefighters arrived. It took just 13 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was not released.