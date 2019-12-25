Two die in US 30 crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A man and a woman, both from Lima, are dead after a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County on Christmas Eve.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Route 49 North at about 8:05pm. Apparently a Chevrolet Impala, driven by 44-year-old Brandon Lee of Lima, slid beyond the stop sign on State Route 49 and into the path of a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a Parma Heights woman.

The vehicles collided, with Lee’s vehicle coming to a rest on the north shoulder of U.S. 30. Lee and a passenger in his vehicle, 56-year-old Mary Lee, also of Lima, were both pronounced dead at the scene. An additional passenger in Lee’s vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Cruze was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.