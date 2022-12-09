Two dead, one arrested in Paulding Co. homicide

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people are dead and a man is in custody in connection to a double homicide case in Paulding County.

Deputies were called to the 6500 block of Road 123 in Latty Township Thursday at just after noon for a welfare check. Co-workers of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, were concerned that she had missed work for two straight days, didn’t call off and had not answered her phone.

During a search of the home, deputies discovered Celecitas and her husband, Bruce B. Williams, 81, dead in a barn on their property.

Officials then received a call from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office saying they had Clay Dockery, 23 of Paulding County, who was allegedly in possession of a vehicle owned by Williams. Dockery then reportedly told Ashtabula officials that he killed the couple and stole their vehicle.

Dockery was taken into custody in Ashtabula County and charged with two counts of murder, unclassified felonies and a felony count of theft. He is awaiting court proceedings in Ashtabula County before he will be extradited back to Paulding County.