Two dead after early morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people died in a house fire near downtown Fort Wayne early this morning.

Police and fire crews were called to a two-story home on Huestis Avenue, just off Broadway and near the Philmore, at about 5:20 am to find a house fully engulfed in flames, with the flames extending to another house.

Crews spent several hours on the scene fighting the blaze. Firefighters tried to get inside to evacuate anyone they could, but they were driven back by the flames, which ended up collapsing the first home’s roof.

Firefighters were eventually able to make entry, where they found the victims’ bodies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it seems to have started in the living room on the first floor.