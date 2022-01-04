Two dead after morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters are investigating after two people and two dogs died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s north side.

Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Strawberry Drive near Northop High School at 5:33 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene at 5:39 a.m., the back half of the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters went through the front door of the home when the rear of the home collapsed. They then went through second story windows searching for victims.

One victim was found by firefighters, while another was found by investigators located under the collapse.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.