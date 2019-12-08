Two dead after head-on crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people died in a head-on crash in Adams County Saturday.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 they were called out to the intersection of US 27 and CR 350 South just before noon.

Deputies say a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was speeding south on 27 when the woman driving the car tried to pass another vehicle. That’s when the Cruze crashed into a Chevrolet pickup truck going north.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names will be released later by the Adams County Coroner.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.