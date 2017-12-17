Two in critical condition after crash into utility pole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in critical condition after crashing their vehicle into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the 2100 block of Broadway just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Two people were trapped inside the vehicle due to the crash. The driver, a man, and a passenger, a woman, were both found unconscious and unresponsive.

Firefighters pulled the pair from the vehicle and they were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle was speeding along Broadway, crossed the center line, left the road and then struck a utility pole. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.