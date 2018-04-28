Two critical after cars, motorcycle collide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman are both in critical condition after a crash between three cars and a motorcycle last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened just before 11pm Friday at the intersection of Broadway and Lavina Street. Witnesses told police the motorcycle was headed southbound on Broadway and, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line, hitting three separate cars that were all northbound on Broadway.

The man and woman, who had both been on the motorcycle, were found by police lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

Broadway was closed to all traffic between Lavina Street and Swinney Avenue while police processed the scene.