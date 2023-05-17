Two bodies found in local motel sparks FWPD investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon in a local motel.

It started Tuesday just before 1:00 p.m. when the bodies were found at the Quality Inn on West Washington Center Road.  According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the case was taken by investigators with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Officials have not said who the victims are or how they died.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or via the P3 Tips app.

 

