Two attempted abductions reported at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): More than 150 people – arrested or cited in Bloomington over the weekend during the annual “Little 500” bike race celebration at the IU campus – but police are warning women after two separate abduction attempts early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the first abduction attempt was after midnight near Bart Kaufman Field. A 20-year-old says a black man in his late 20’s tried to force her into his dark Toyota sedan. She was able to roll into a ditch to get away.

Officers say the second attempt happened about an hour later near Memorial Stadium when a 19-year-old said three white men tried to force her into a black Jeep Cherokee. She was knocked to the ground, punched and lost a tooth while trying to get away.

Police don’t believe the two incidents are related, but they are looking for the suspects.

Suspects described as 3 white males in their 20s, one with dark hair & wearing a purple sports jersey, driving an older black Jeep Cherokee. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) April 23, 2017

