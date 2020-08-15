Two arrested on drug charges

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people were arrested early this morning on drug charges.

The Mercer County Sheriff says an investigation started after a deputy pulled over a vehicle on State Route 29 that had been driving erratically just after 2:30am Saturday. After a police dog found methamphetamine in the vehicle, the driver told police they had just bought drugs at a home in Coldwater.

After serving a search warrant at a home on East Vine Street in Coldwater, police found marijuana, pills, meth, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

58-year-old Robert Hand of Celina was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. 28-year-old Shelby Braun of Coldwater was arrested for felony drug trafficking.