Two arrested in Mercer County park Sunday

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two people have been arrested in Mercer County after drugs were found in their vehicle.

Around 9:16 p.m. Sunday, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey was checking Bunge Park on SR 29 when he found a man and woman parked in the back of the park.

The park closes at sunset.

Grey interviewed the two individuals, who appeared to be impaired by drugs.

He then searched the vehicle and found marijuana and paraphernalia.

The man was also in possession of Methamphetamines, and the woman possessed drug abuse instruments.

56-year-old Bryan K. Couch of Hartford City was arrested for Possession of Drugs and Criminal Trespass.

50-year-old Sandra Anne McDaniel of Hillard, Ohio was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments and Criminal Trespass.

Both Couch and McDaniel had their bond set to $125,000.

Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox may include additional charges.