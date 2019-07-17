Two arrested in Steuben County after failing to register as sex/violent offenders

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in Steuben County Wednesday for failing to register as sex or violent offenders.

Detectives with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office served felony warrants around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for both Deborah Martin, 36, and Lexie Martin, 39, both of Orland, Indiana.

They were both located by police in the 6600 block of W 490 N in Orland.

Deborah and Lexie were charged with Failing to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender under Indiana Law with Prior Conviction for Failing to Register.

They were arrested and booked in the Steuben County Jail on a $5,000 bond.