Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.

Police say they found 439 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 8 grams of heroin, more than 4 grams of methylphenidate hydrochloride, 0.4 grams of acetaminophen hydrochloride, 100 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 0.1 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 16 grams of marijuana. Officers also say they discovered 15 firearms (three of which were reported stolen), multiple firearm magazines, ammunition, digital scales, paraphernalia and $4900 in cash.

Redd is facing multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine, dealing narcotics (fentanyl), dealing cocaine, dealing heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property (three stolen guns) and more.

Sylvia Redd is facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

An investigation is still ongoing.