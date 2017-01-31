Two arrested after drug raids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne men were arrested after a pair of drug raids Tuesday.

First, the Fort Wayne Police Department raided a home on South Hanna Street near Pontiac Street on a tip that someone was dealing cocaine out of the home.

They found 40-year-old Taiwan Booker and 32-year-old Gerrelle Woodson at the home, as well as some cocaine, marijuana, some synthetic cannabis, less than a gram of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun. Booker was charged with possession of marijuana, while Woodson was booked on several drug charges.

A search of a home on Diplomat Drive led to the discovery of three firearms, heroin paraphernalia and cocaine residue, but no arrests.