Two arrested on drug, gun charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police arrested two people after serving a search warrant in the 2500 block of Weststate Court today.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the Emergency Services Team, served the warrant just before 9:00 a.m., arresting Timothy Harris and Kayla Fries and removing a toddler from the home.

During their search police found more than 30 grams of marijuana, more than 100 grams of synthetic marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia, several digital scales and a handgun.

Both adults were charged with neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a synthetic drug. Harris was also charged with dealing in marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted domestic batterer.

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.