Two arrested in Angola drug bust

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are facing multiple charges after deputies seized 50 grams of meth at an Angola home Friday night.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team seized about 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, two handguns, a rifle, and a shotgun at a home in the 200 block of N. Darling Street at about 9:15 p.m.

Mark S. Boyer, 38, was arrested on the following charges: dealing methamphetamine less than 10 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and carrying a handgun without a permit. Boyer is held without bond in the Steuben County Jail.

Deputies also arrested Carrie J. Hahn, 30, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and and outstanding failure to appear warrant for driving while suspended. Hahn is also held without bond.

The Angola Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the nearly year-long investigation.