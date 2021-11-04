Two arrested after discovery of more than 250 pounds of marijuana

LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana) — A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County ended with the discovery of more than 250 pounds of marijuana.

Just after noon on Wednesday, State Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a 2007 Chevrolet pickup in a construction zone west of the Howe/LaGrange exit.

During the traffic stop, a K9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office indicated there were drugs in the truck.

Police searched the pickup and found 259 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Carlos Silva Rivas, of White City, Ore., and the passenger, 41-year-old Margarito Alvarez, of White City, Ore., were both arrested for Dealing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.

Rivas and Alvarez were both taken to the LaGrange County Jail.