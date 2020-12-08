Two area women among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Silver Anniversary Team

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Eighteen women from across Indiana have been chosen for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary Team. The team consists of 11 members of the 1996 Indiana All-Star team and seven other all-state players.

The Hall of Fame says the honorees were selected based on “outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.”

The honorees include:
  • Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack – Pendleton Heights
  • Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg – Avon
  • Lisa (Winter) Finn – Huntington North
  • Mackenzie (Curless) Graft – Martinsville
  • Rainey (Alting) Jones – Delphi
  • Lindsay (Winkler) Justus – Lapel
  • Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis – Roncalli
  • Rachael (Honegger) Killinger – Lafayette Jeff
  • Jill (Morton) McFarling – North Decatur
  • Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight – Gary West
  • Janette (Jaques) Meyer – Lafayette Jeff
  • Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher – Valparaiso
  • Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin – Austin
  • Nicole (McDaniel) Powell – Princeton
  • Lauren Rice – Peru
  • Jamie (Stewart) Russell – Rushville
  • Jaymee Wappes – East Noble
  • Rachel (Garner) Young – Alexandria
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Awards Banquet has not yet set a date, due to COVID-19. The Hall of Fame says the Silver Anniversary Team will be honored during an event, once a date has been determined.
You can learn more about the players and their accomplishments by clicking here.

