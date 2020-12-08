Two area women among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Silver Anniversary Team

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Eighteen women from across Indiana have been chosen for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary Team. The team consists of 11 members of the 1996 Indiana All-Star team and seven other all-state players.
The Hall of Fame says the honorees were selected based on “outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.”
- Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack – Pendleton Heights
- Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg – Avon
- Lisa (Winter) Finn – Huntington North
- Mackenzie (Curless) Graft – Martinsville
- Rainey (Alting) Jones – Delphi
- Lindsay (Winkler) Justus – Lapel
- Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis – Roncalli
- Rachael (Honegger) Killinger – Lafayette Jeff
- Jill (Morton) McFarling – North Decatur
- Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight – Gary West
- Janette (Jaques) Meyer – Lafayette Jeff
- Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher – Valparaiso
- Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin – Austin
- Nicole (McDaniel) Powell – Princeton
- Lauren Rice – Peru
- Jamie (Stewart) Russell – Rushville
- Jaymee Wappes – East Noble
- Rachel (Garner) Young – Alexandria